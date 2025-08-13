Call for Applications: UNITAR Women’s Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction for World Tsunami Awareness Day 2025
The programme is open to motivated people living in or from Pacific Island countries and territories or the Asia-Pacific, who are:
- An adult of 18 years or older
- Eager to learn about the leadership skills required for disaster risk reduction
- Passionate about climate change and disaster risk reduction, including its impact on communities
- Keen to succeed and make a positive impact on their communities
- Proficient in English
- Computer-literate, with access to the internet
- Committed to completing the programme
Nationals from the following countries are encouraged to participate in this programme:
Pacific Island countries: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu
Asia: Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam
Learn more and apply to the programme.
Application deadline is 3 September 2025 (11:59 p.m. JST [UTC+9]).
Reference: Programme Flyer
CONTACT:
UNITAR Division for Prosperity, Hiroshima Office
Email: DRR-Prosperity@unitar.org
