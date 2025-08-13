Call for Applications: UNITAR Women’s Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction for World Tsunami Awareness Day 2025

The programme is open to motivated people living in or from Pacific Island countries and territories or the Asia-Pacific, who are:

An adult of 18 years or older

Eager to learn about the leadership skills required for disaster risk reduction

Passionate about climate change and disaster risk reduction, including its impact on communities

Keen to succeed and make a positive impact on their communities

Proficient in English

Computer-literate, with access to the internet

Committed to completing the programme

Nationals from the following countries are encouraged to participate in this programme:

Pacific Island countries: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu

Asia: Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam

Learn more and apply to the programme.

Application deadline is 3 September 2025 (11:59 p.m. JST [UTC+9]).

Reference: Programme Flyer

CONTACT:

UNITAR Division for Prosperity, Hiroshima Office

Email: DRR-Prosperity@unitar.org