New Prosperity Alliance Frankfurt Completes Inaugural ESG Study Tour in Germany and Switzerland

The inaugural study tour delegation was joined by representatives from Lenovo Group, Mercedes-Benz, Censere GmbH, and other partners. The group visited UNITAR headquarters, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the World Trade Organization (WTO), the German Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ), Mercedes-Benz global headquarters, and the China Investment Promotion Agency (Germany), among others.

Discussions during the site visits focused on digital transformation, vocational training, green finance, women’s leadership in ESG, and the localization of UNITAR’s ESG training for European markets.

At the ITU, Director Dr. Cosmas Zavazava praised Lenovo’s global ESG leadership and extended an invitation for future collaboration at the upcoming AI for Good Summit and the ITU Assembly in China in 2027.

At the WTO, the delegation engaged in in-depth dialogue on impact investing, fair trade, and ESG-related due diligence in global supply chains.

At GIZ Headquarters, Dr. Thorsten Giehler, newly appointed Head of Economic and Social Development, welcomed deeper ties with multilateral actors such as UNITAR and bilateral partners to foster inclusive and green development.

The delegation also visited the Mercedes-Benz Museum and joined a closed-door ESG seminar with the Mercedes-Benz sustainability team.

As part of the study tour, the delegation participated in the 2nd China-Europe ESG Best Practice Conference in Stuttgart, Germany, where Lenovo Group received the Best Digital Transformation Case Award for its dual-focus strategy on smart manufacturing and low-carbon innovation. The award recognized Lenovo’s leadership in ESG and its commitment to sustainable development.