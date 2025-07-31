FDLE breaks ground for state-of-the-art Fort Myers Regional Operations Center facility

July 31, 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) broke ground today at the 8.28-acre plot of land that will be transformed into a 64,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will act as the hub for the FDLE Fort Myers region.

Leadership from FDLE and Seagate Development Group CEO Matt Price commenced the construction project anticipated to take 13 months that will move the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center from Page Field airport to a property close to I-75 and Alico Road in Fort Myers.

“As the former Special Agent in Charge for Fort Myers, it’s an honor to be here as we lay the foundation for this region’s future,” said FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard. “This new regional operations center is more than bricks and mortar, it’s a reflection of FDLE’s growth, our commitment to southwest Florida and our investment in the people who serve and protect it every day.”

“We are proud to partner with FDLE and Easterly on a project of this significance,” said Seagate Development Group CEO Matt Price, “this facility represents advanced design, resilient construction, and functional efficiency. Every element has been thoughtfully engineered to meet the critical needs of law enforcement and serve as a forward-thinking resource for the community.”

Three years ago, Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties. The storm left structural damage to the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center.



During the legislative session, the Florida Legislature approved a project that would allow a new Fort Myers Regional Operations Center to be built on the property at 16595 Oriole Road, Fort Myers, FL 33912.

“This new facility means faster results, better evidence handling and ultimately more justice for victims,” said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith. “FDLE brings their expertise, knowledge and manpower to scenes that other small agencies sometimes can't provide. That dependable support is invaluable when every second counts.”

The facility will include office space, laboratory areas for FDLE’s Forensic Services including the Biology, Chemistry, Crime Scene, Friction Ridge and Evidence disciplines, a training center built to host trainings, events and meetings, and a warehouse facility.

“As with the investigations our agents and analysts conduct, the disciplines that our forensic scientists practice, and the support that all members provide to accomplish FDLE’s mission, FDLE extends the same level of excellence and innovation through this project,” said FDLE Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson. “FDLE is growing, and the department has nurtured that growth with top-of-the-line facilities, equipment and people.”

The estimated completion date is October 2026.

