FDLE arrests Mexican national for possession of child sexual abuse material

July 31, 2025

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service (USMS) North Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Cesar Javier Rangel Alvarado, 23, of Mexico, on 13 counts of aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began in June after FDLE received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of a user in possession of child sexual abuse material. The user was later identified as Cesar Rangel Alvarado.

On July 30, the USMS Fugitive Task Force made contact with Alvarado in Panama City and arrested him. Alvarado was transported to the Bay County Jail and placed on hold pending deportation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.

The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

