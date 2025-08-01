FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY “SISTERS OF UKRAINE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the war-themed documentary feature SISTERS OF UKRAINE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting August 1, 2025

My crew and I will never forget witnessing these incredibly brave young nuns, led by Mother Cristiana, face the greatest challenge of their lives. SISTERS OF UKRAINE captures their courageous spirit.” — Filmmaker Mike Dorsey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the war-themed documentary feature SISTERS OF UKRAINE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting August 1, 2025.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Mike Dorsey, SISTERS OF UKRAINE traces the journey of volunteers and nuns who bring a group of Ukrainian refugees on a three-day journey across Europe to housing in Spain. Two volunteers from an aid organization in Barcelona travel to a convent in western Ukraine where nuns are helping refugees following the Russian invasion. They spend three days living in the convent and helping the nuns care for local refugees who have fled eastern Ukraine, including a mother with eight children and an elderly woman who survived a missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk that killed 60 civilians. But following the bombing of the Kerch Bridge in Crimea, the mission to bring Ukrainians to refugee housing in Spain is thrown into doubt as all of Ukraine is put under lockdown while Russia fires over 80 missiles at the country in retaliation. After a delay, the volunteers take a group of three-dozen refugees and families of soldiers fighting in the war on a three-day journey by land across Europe to housing near Barcelona.

Directed by Mike Dorsey (LOST AIRMEN OF BUCHENWALD, MURDER RAP: INSIDE THE BIGGIE AND TUPAC MURDERS), the documentary SISTERS OF UKRAINE was produced by Steven Campos and Mike Dorsey. Featured interviewees include Eduardo Llop, Rafael “Rafa” Moreno, and Mother Maria Cristiana Demianczuk.

"SISTERS OF UKRAINE is a war documentary about the lives behind the front lines; the lives Ukraine’s soldiers are fighting to protect,” said filmmaker Mike Dorsey. “The 2,500-mile, three-day journey by land out of Ukraine and across Europe with a group of three-dozen refugees and families of soldiers fighting in the war, into the welcoming arms of an aid organization in Spain, is the film’s emotional payoff. But what my crew and I will never forget is witnessing these incredibly brave young nuns, led by Mother Cristiana, who have already dedicated their lives to the service of others, face the greatest challenge of their lives. SISTERS OF UKRAINE captures their courageous spirit."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SISTERS OF UKRAINE directly with the filmmakers and The Gersh Agency.

SISTERS OF UKRAINE website: www.sistersofukraine.com

