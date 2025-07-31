Louisville PR firm adds Multi-Platform Storyteller

Claire McInerny

Podcast and radio news veteran Claire McInerny joins Fleur de Lis Communications

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleur de Lis Communications (FDLC) is expanding its team and its capabilities, adding a new team member with more than a decade of experience telling stories across social, audio and digital platforms.

Claire McInerny has spent the last three years primarily in the podcasting world. As Co-Creator and Executive Producer of “Refamulating,” she leads editorial strategy and production for the podcast, as well as managing social media strategy, digital content and marketing. She’s also produced episodes for popular podcasts “Terrible, Thanks for Asking,” “It’s Going to Be Okay,” “Missing Pages,” and others.

“Bringing Claire on board strengthens our ability to tell even more impactful stories across digital platforms,” said FDLC partner Meg Wenning. “Her passion for storytelling and deep expertise in multi-platform media will bring incredible value to both our current and future clients.”

After graduating from the University of Kansas, Claire spent eight years reporting for public radio in Indiana and Austin, TX – focusing primarily on education. She won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for her series about English language learners in rural Indiana, and covered a dramatically changing education landscape from the Texas capitol.

“The first thing we look for in a new teammate is someone who fits our culture,” said Bill Shory, Co-Founder and President of FDLC. “From the minute we met Claire, it was obvious that she’s a natural fit for our team and she shares our vision for community impact – while also bringing new skills and perspective.”

McInerny’s first day in her new role will be Monday, August 11 and she’ll hit the ground running – joining the rest of the FDLC team supporting the Kentucky State Fair with media relations.

“I’m thrilled to take my storytelling and writing skills in a new direction and work with the incredible team at FDLC.,” McInerny said. “The work they do for Louisville and the surrounding region celebrates the wonderful organizations and companies in this town and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

