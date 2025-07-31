Traffic alert – VT Route 17 W in Addison



State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 17 W in Addison is temporarily closed in the area of Cedar Dr due to a crash with lines down.

This incident is expected to last fort two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



