Taxpayer standing in Taking Offense and OSPD v. Bonta

The California Supreme Court looks set to resolve a question about taxpayer standing in Taking Offense v. State of California (S270535) and Office of the State Public Defender v. Bonta (S284496): does the common law recognize taxpayer standing actions against state officials? If not, taxpayers may lack standing to sue state officials at all. 

