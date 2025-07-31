Official defends timeline for new national bar exam amid calls for delay

Delaying the NextGen UBE, which stands for Uniform Bar Exam, until July 2027 would give the National Conference of Bar Examiners more time to test the exam technology, said Nachman Gutowski, president of the Association of Academic Support Professionals, which represents law school bar prep faculty.

