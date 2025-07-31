Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,703 in the last 365 days.

California appeals court rules against property owner in permit fee fight on remand from U.S. Supreme Court

A California state appeals court panel on Wednesday reaffirmed its earlier decision against an El Dorado County resident, ruling that a $23,000 county-issued fee he incurred while building a house on his property did not violate his constitutional rights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California appeals court rules against property owner in permit fee fight on remand from U.S. Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more