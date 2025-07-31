California appeals court rules against property owner in permit fee fight on remand from U.S. Supreme Court

A California state appeals court panel on Wednesday reaffirmed its earlier decision against an El Dorado County resident, ruling that a $23,000 county-issued fee he incurred while building a house on his property did not violate his constitutional rights.

