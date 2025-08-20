Training to Unlock ChatGPT’s New Features Is Now Available for Free

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

Live online session explores latest ChatGPT enhancements and practical workplace uses

This class is a great starting point for organizations exploring how to bring AI into their teams” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenAI recently introduced major upgrades to ChatGPT, including enhanced database analysis capabilities, Voice features, and AI Agents—tools designed to make the platform smarter, more conversational, and even more useful for professionals. To help business users and team leaders understand these enhancements and apply them effectively, a free, 90-minute live online class titled “Unlocking ChatGPT: Make AI Work for You” will be held on August 14, 2025, from 12:00–1:30 PM ET.The instructor-led session breaks down the most recent changes to ChatGPT’s user interface and functionality while offering practical guidance on how professionals can use AI to streamline work, improve communication, and explore new levels of productivity—regardless of technical background.“This class is a great starting point for organizations exploring how to bring AI into their teams,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training, the company hosting the session. “We’re seeing a wave of companies launching enterprise-wide AI initiatives, and this session gives leaders a low-risk way to evaluate what’s possible, understand the latest tools, and start building internal awareness.”See What’s New—And How It Can Help You Work SmarterLed by a live instructor, the session offers an up-close look at ChatGPT’s newest capabilities, including enhanced database analysis, Voice features, and AI Agents. This introductory ChatGPT class highlights evolving use cases in generative AI and shows how these tools are changing how professionals approach everyday tasks—from writing and research to communication, organization, and decision-making.In This Free Class, You’ll Learn How To:-Navigate the latest updates and interface enhancements in ChatGPT-Use AI to boost productivity and streamline daily work-Consider where and how AI may fit into your team or company-Identify practical next steps for learning or adoptionReflecting a Broader Shift Toward Enterprise AI ReadinessONLC Training, which provides AI upskilling for individuals and organizations nationwide, reports a sharp increase in demand from companies initiating organization-wide ChatGPT training. Many are starting with introductory-level instruction to support digital transformation and ensure team-wide readiness.“This session reflects just one part of what we’re doing for clients across the country,” Williamson added. “In addition to lecture-style demos, we offer hands-on, instructor-led training at multiple levels—customized to help organizations adopt AI in a secure, effective, and scalable way.”Reserve Your SpotRegistration is free and open now at onlc.com/free-chatgpt-classes About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education, offering courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. With expert instruction and up-to-date content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today’s evolving technology landscape. Training is available for individuals, teams, and enterprise clients, with both standard and customized options. Learn more at onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.