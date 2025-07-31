SIZZLA KALONJI SEPTEMBER COLORADO CONCERT TO BENEFIT STUDENTS IN JAMAICA

Sizzla Kalonji is set to perform in Colorado (Photo: Jamar Cleary)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proceeds from September Concert to Support Windward Road Primary School’s Breakfast ProgramLegendary reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji will make a highly anticipated return to Colorado this fall for a special live performance at Dis A Reggae, taking place Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. Presented by Jamrock Events, the concert marks Sizzla’s first Colorado appearance since his sold-out show in 2019 — and this time, he's coming with purpose beyond the music.As he celebrates 30 years in the music industry, Sizzla continues to prove that his impact goes far beyond the stage. Known for his ionic anthems like “Dry Cry,” “Thank You Mama,” and “Solid As A Rock,” the August Town native has long used his platform to champion education, peace, and youth development across the Caribbean.This performance will directly support the breakfast program at Windward Road Primary School in Kingston, Jamaica, ensuring that students receive daily nourishment to help them thrive academically.“Quite frankly, my partner Chelsea Grant and I reached out to several artists, and Sizzla was the one who saw the value in traveling such a distance to support the children of Windward Road Primary School,” shared Eton Pearcy, founder of Jamrock Events.“I’ve visited Judgement Yard in August Town on several occasions and recognized a shared mission. Sizzla has always walked the walk when it comes to giving back to his people.”Through his Sizzla Youth Foundation, the artist organizes annual back-to-school drives, mentorship opportunities, and motivational speaking engagements for youth in underserved communities. Earlier this year, he partnered with Trinidadian artists in a concert against violence, using his influence to advocate for unity and non-violence across the region.More than just a concert, Dis A Reggae is a call to action — a celebration of music, purpose, and giving back.For tickets click here.For press inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, contact: chelseafied@gmail.com

