Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Mical Teja, Skinny Fabulous and more set for Tipsy Dreamland London at The Wembly 8/23
Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Mical Teja, Skinny Fabulous, Allison Hinds, Fay-Ann Lyons and more set for Tipsy London at The Wembly August 23rd in London.
This is the event the Caribbean community in London has been waiting for! It's not just a concert; it's a celebration of our culture, our music, and our love for carnival"LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caribbean people, we're 8 days away from the get ready to experience the energy, the rhythm, and the pure joy of soca as an all-star lineup of soca legends, including Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Alison Hinds, Mical Teja, and Skinny Fabulous, takes over London on August 23rd Carnival Friday at the OVO Arena Wembley! Tipsy Dreamland, an electrifying concert experience brought to you by Twisted Entertainment and Dreamland Events, is set to light up Carnival Friday at the OVO Arena Wembley on August 23rd, 2024.
Twisted Entertainment, the masterminds behind the legendary Tipsy Music Festival, are known for their high-energy events that bring global sensations to Caribbean shores. From Burna Boy to Tems, Twisted Entertainment has a reputation for setting the stage on fire. Now, they’ve teamed up with Dreamland Events, the pulse of London’s carnival scene and known for their vibrant J’ouvert Festival, to create an unforgettable fusion of Caribbean and London carnival vibes.
"London, brace yourself! This isn’t just an event; it’s the carnival experience of a lifetime. With a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in soca, Tipsy Dreamland is where you need to be!" said DJ Tate of Dreamland Events.
"This is the event the Caribbean community in London has been waiting for! It’s not just a concert; it’s a celebration of our culture, our music, and our love for carnival," added Zamani Moodie of Twisted Entertainment.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event. Secure your tickets now at www.tipsydreamland.com.
For more info and exciting updates, visit www.tipsymusicfestival.com or www.mydreamlandevents.com.
About Twisted Entertainment:
Twisted Entertainment is one of the Caribbean’s largest event producers, known for their high-energy events and ability to bring international stars to Caribbean shores. Their flagship event, the Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) - an annual festival experience that showcases the best of Caribbean music and culture. Held in Barbados and Miami, TMF has gained a reputation for delivering world-class performances, with the likes of Burna Boy, Buju Banton, and Tems, setting new standards for music festivals in the region.
About Dreamland Events (UK):
Dreamland Events, creators of DREAMLAND J’OUVERT - the UK’s pioneering outdoor J’ouvert Festival - is one of London's top carnival event promoters, known for vibrant, immersive experiences. Founded by DJ TATE and DJ BONES, members of the European Caribbean/Carnival Society with over 15 years of global event expertise, Dreamland Events brings unparalleled experience in hosting premier carnival events worldwide. Highlights include “Dream Friday” headlined by Kes The Band with guest artistes Shaggy and Voice, the “Ultra Concert” headlined by Lil Rick, and “Wonderland,” the UK's first outdoor Carnival costume festival. Their dedication to authentic Caribbean culture makes them a perfect partner for this innovative collaboration.
