Charly Black Cosigns Stephanie Saint-Come with 'Pressure 2' Collab — Video Out Now

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over — the official music video for "Pressure 2" by international dancehall sensation Charly Black and rising Haitian-American vocalist Stephanie Saint-Come is out now! Released at midnight on Wednesday, April 4th, the vibrant visual perfectly matches the high-energy remix that blends the infectious rhythms of dancehall with the vibrant pulse of Afrobeats.Produced by acclaimed Nigerian producer Montrello, "Pressure 2" has quickly established itself as a global hit, landing on several major playlists in its first week of release, including Apple Music’s prestigious Worldwide Riddim. The song has also been heating up the airwaves across Europe, receiving spins on BBC Radio and The Beat 103.6 FM, making it clear that "Pressure 2" is an anthem for the warmer months ahead.The captivating music video was directed by Shamari Bryan of Era Filmz alongside Stephanie, whose vision helped bring the song’s energy to life.Charly Black, known globally for his smash hit "Gyal You a Party Animal," has long been a champion of emerging talent. His “Whine & Kotch” collab propelled the now late J. Capri into stardom. Recognizing Stephanie’s raw artistry and sultry vocal power, he knew "Pressure" was the perfect opportunity to spotlight her rising star. Their chemistry on the track brings a dynamic blend of charisma and sensuality, creating a remix that feels both fresh and timeless.Stephanie Saint-Come continues to build momentum, performing across Jamaica and earning major radio support in the U.S. UK, and Caribbean. Beyond music, her versatility shines through in her award-winning work as a television host, voice-over artist, and actress."Pressure 2" is a true fusion of cultures and sound, ready to take over dance floors and playlists worldwide. With its irresistible beat, dynamic vocal performance, and sizzling visual, this collaboration between Charly Black and Stephanie Saint-Come promises to be one of the defining songs of the season.

