MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to visit Monroe Canyon Fire response and provide media availability

What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox will visit the Monroe Canyon Fire response operation in Richfield to receive a situational briefing, meet with fire crews and local leaders, and provide a media update on the ongoing wildfire. When: 10:20 a.m. Friday, August 1, 2025 Where: Department of Natural Resources Office 2031 Industrial Park Road Richfield, Utah Who: Gov. Cox Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety Jamie Barnes, Director/State Forester, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands Brett Ostler, State Fire Management Officer, Forestry, Fire and State Lands Thomas Peterson, Area Manager, Forestry, Fire and State Lands State and local officials On-site contact: Karl Hunt, Public Information Officer 385-249-6696

