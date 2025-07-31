Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to visit Monroe Canyon Fire response and provide media availability

What: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will visit the Monroe Canyon Fire response operation in Richfield to receive a situational briefing, meet with fire crews and local leaders, and provide a media update on the ongoing wildfire.

When: 

10:20 a.m.

Friday, August 1, 2025

Where:

Department of Natural Resources Office

2031 Industrial Park Road

Richfield, Utah

Who:

Gov. Cox

Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety

Jamie Barnes, Director/State Forester, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

Brett Ostler, State Fire Management Officer, Forestry, Fire and State Lands

Thomas Peterson, Area Manager, Forestry, Fire and State Lands

State and local officials

On-site contact:

Karl Hunt, Public Information Officer

385-249-6696

