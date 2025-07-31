MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to visit Monroe Canyon Fire response and provide media availability
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will visit the Monroe Canyon Fire response operation in Richfield to receive a situational briefing, meet with fire crews and local leaders, and provide a media update on the ongoing wildfire.
When:
10:20 a.m.
Friday, August 1, 2025
Where:
Department of Natural Resources Office
2031 Industrial Park Road
Richfield, Utah
Who:
Gov. Cox
Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety
Jamie Barnes, Director/State Forester, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands
Brett Ostler, State Fire Management Officer, Forestry, Fire and State Lands
Thomas Peterson, Area Manager, Forestry, Fire and State Lands
State and local officials
On-site contact:
Karl Hunt, Public Information Officer
385-249-6696
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.