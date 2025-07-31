Continued draconian punishment of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija without evidence, witnesses

The Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija stated today that Albin Kurti’s political courts continue to hand down draconian, unlawful and politically motivated verdicts against Serbs, lacking in evidence, credible witnesses and any grounding in law or justice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.