Continued draconian punishment of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija without evidence, witnesses

The Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija stated today that Albin Kurti’s political courts continue to hand down draconian, unlawful and politically motivated verdicts against Serbs, lacking in evidence, credible witnesses and any grounding in law or justice.

