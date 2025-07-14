Logicata Earns Amazon RDS Service Delivery Designation from AWS

This recognition underscores Logicata’s expertise in delivering scalable, secure, and cost-effective Amazon RDS solutions for modern cloud-native businesses.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logicata , a leading provider of cloud consultancy and AWS managed services , today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Service Delivery designation. This designation recognises Logicata as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon RDS solutions.The Amazon RDS Service Delivery designation is awarded to AWS Partners who meet rigorous criteria, including deep technical knowledge, extensive hands-on experience, and a strong track record of successful customer engagements. Logicata’s achievement reflects its commitment to helping organisations modernise their database infrastructure, reduce operational overhead, and enhance performance through cloud-native technologies.“We’re proud to be recognised by AWS for our capabilities in delivering Amazon RDS solutions,” said Karl Robinson, CEO of Logicata. “This designation validates our team’s dedication to helping customers improve operational efficiency and unlock the full potential of the cloud.”As an AWS Advanced Partner , Logicata specialises in guiding businesses through their cloud transformation journeys with a focus on automation, security, and performance optimisation. By leveraging Amazon RDS, Logicata enables clients to offload time-consuming database administration tasks, reduce costs, and scale seamlessly.This latest designation adds to Logicata’s growing list of AWS partnership credentials, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for cloud innovation.

