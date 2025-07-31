MDC hosts dove hunt for beginners, mobility-impaired hunters Sept. 1 in East Prairie

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in cooperation with National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), invites new hunters and mobility-impaired individuals to participate in a combined hunting event on Monday, Sept. 1, the opening day of dove season in Missouri.

“This mentored, combined dove hunt is designed to provide a safe, supportive, and educational experience for beginners and individuals with physical mobility challenges,” said Brandon Viera, MDC naturalist and course instructor. “MDC staff and experienced volunteers will be on-site to assist participants with hunting techniques, firearm safety, and field etiquette.”

To be eligible for the hunt, participants must be at least 18 years of age and either:

Never hunted dove before.

Or, have a permanent physical condition that severely impairs mobility (such as paralysis or amputation of lower extremities which requires assistance of a wheelchair, braces, crutches, or similar aids of mobility).

“Dove hunting is a great way to introduce new hunters to the outdoors,” said Viera. “This hunt is about creating a welcoming environment where participants can build confidence, learn skills, and enjoy Missouri’s rich hunting traditions.”

If participants do not have someone to assist on this hunt, or if assistance is needed during the hunt, please contact Viera at Brandon.Viera@mdc.mo.gov.

First-time hunters are also welcome to attend MDC’s dove hunt beginners’ program to learn hunting basics Aug. 16 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209676.

For the Sept. 1 dove hunt, participants will need to wear camouflage clothing and a camouflage hat. Shotguns and steel shot ammunition will be provided as well. Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit are also required.

Participants will meet at Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area Headquarters Building by 5 a.m. on Sept 1. Lunch will be provided by the National Wild Turkey Federation at the conclusion of the hunt.

Dove season in Missouri opens Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 29.

For more information on dove hunting in Missouri, including regulations, season dates, and public hunting areas, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/dove.