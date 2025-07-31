Department of the Auditor General Named One of Pennsylvania’s “Greatest Places to Intern” by PA Chamber

HARRISBURG – Department of the Auditor General Chief of Staff Ken Rapp, on behalf of Auditor General DeFoor, today celebrated the department’s designation as one of the 50 “Greatest Places to Intern” by the Pennsylvania Chamber.

“We are extremely honored to receive this designation alongside 49 other organizations that are working to support the next generation of leaders,” Rapp said. “Our Intern to Hire program gives students the opportunity to work with us, learn from our team and then after graduation, guarantees them a full-time job with our department. Since the launch of this program in 2022, there have been 13 interns who have joined the department full-time. Thank you to the PA Chamber for recognizing our commitment to creating impactful, work-based learning experiences for young Pennsylvanians so they can continue to live and work in the commonwealth.”

The department’s current Interns to Hire Pennsylvania’s state, state-related and private universities. They include:

Collin Griffith, Bureau of State Federal Audits, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 2026, Majoring in Accounting and Finance

Michael Rodriguez, Bureau of County Audits DC & RO Division, Kutztown University, 2026, Majoring in Accounting and Personal Finance

Mason Flowers, Bureau of Municipal Pension Audits, Shippensburg University, 2026, Majors in Accounting

Antonia Sunseri, BITA, Saint Vincent College, May 2024 and now in Grad School, Major in Mathematics

The Auditor General’s Intern to Hire program creates a pathway to full-time employment for students and recent graduates from Pennsylvania colleges, universities, and community colleges. Students must meet the requirements below to apply for our Intern to Hire Program:

Current enrollment as an undergraduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared bachelor’s degree program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and successful completion of at least sixty (60) college credits at the time of the internship with a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Recent graduate (within 6 months of the internship commencement) of an Associate degree program at an accredited college/university with an area of concentration in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Current enrollment as a graduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared master’s or doctoral program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA at the time of the internship; and

Someone who is passionate about their area of focus and public service; who is detail-oriented with curiosity and a desire to learn.

Interns in the Bureau of Information Technology Audits, the Bureau of Performance Audits, and the Bureau of State and Federal Audits must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program or higher at the start of the internship. Associate degree graduates are encouraged to apply for all other Bureau internship opportunities.

For more information about career opportunities or the Intern to Hire Program, visit www.paauditor.gov/work-with-us/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

