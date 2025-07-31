Gov. Henry McMaster Signs Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Bill Into Law

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today was joined by members of the General Assembly and state agency leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3276, the South Carolina Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act. The new law prohibits holding or supporting mobile devices with any part of the body while operating a vehicle.

"Distracted driving has claimed far too many lives and caused countless collisions across our state,” said Governor McMaster. “By signing this bill, we will significantly reduce the number of preventable accidents caused by distracted driving, ensuring more South Carolinians make it home safely to their loved ones."

South Carolina's previous texting-and-driving law prohibited composing, sending, or reading text-based communications while driving. The new hands-free law strengthens restrictions by prohibiting a driver from reading, composing, or transmitting any text, email, app interaction, or website interaction on a mobile electronic device. It also prohibits viewing movies, video games, or participating in video calls while driving.

A “mobile electronic device” includes a cellular telephone, portable computer, GPS receiver, electronic game, or any similar stand-alone electronic device that is used to communicate, display, or record digital content.

“There are life-and-death reasons to hang up the phone. Just a few seconds can lead to tragedy,” said Representative Bill Taylor. “Over the years, education and advocacy have made driving under the influence a cultural taboo, and my hope is that distracted driving will soon be viewed the same way – reckless, dangerous, and utterly socially unacceptable.”

Violations carry a fine of $100 for a first offense. Subsequent offenses within a three-year period will result in a $200 fine and the addition of two points to the driver's record.

“We see more injuries and lives lost from distracted driving than from DUIs,” said Representative Tommy Pope. “We must break the habit, because it is taking lives and harming our citizens. If we can deter people from driving while distracted, we can prevent tragedy.”

Exceptions to this hands-free law include drivers who are lawfully parked or stopped, using a device in voice-activated or hands-free mode, using a mobile device for audio content like navigation, music, or podcasts without holding it, or reporting traffic accidents, hazardous conditions, or medical emergencies to a public safety official.

The bill goes into effect on September 1, 2025, with a 180-day warning period to allow drivers time to adjust before full enforcement begins on February 28, 2026.

"It is important to know the troopers and officers of the Department of Public Safety, working with our local law enforcement partners, will strictly enforce this law," said S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods. "By requiring people to put their phones down and to keep their eyes on the road, we are confident this law will prevent collisions and save lives."

For additional information on the law, visit scdps.sc.gov/handsfree.