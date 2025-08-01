Docufraud Canada Announces Full Forensic Laboratory Services

Logo Forensic Laboratory Forensic Technician

Docufraud Canada announces expansion with opening of second forensic division. Docufraud's services now include full forensic laboratory testing and analysis

Providing Forensic Laboratory Services Since 2017” — Dwayne Strocen

TORONTO, CANADA, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docufraud Canada has been a leader since 2017 offering forensic document examination services in Canada and throughout the world. We are pleased to announce the expansion of our forensic laboratory to include full forensic testing and analysis of physical evidence.The new forensic division will expand on the company’s existing brand with the name Docufraud Forensic Laboratory . It will continue to be associated with the parent company as an extension of the services we provide.Our forensic laboratory is located in Toronto Ontario and is accessible to all members of the public including criminal defence lawyers, investigators, government agencies and regulatory bodies. Our forensic examiners are experts in their field by courts in all provincial jurisdictions within Canada and outside of Canada.Government agencies including the police, RCMP and FBI have access to their own forensic laboratories and forensic examiners. Currently there are limited options for non-governmental agencies or members of the public to obtain independent and unbiased analysis of trace evidence.Forensic collection of evidence and testing is primarily used as an investigative aid allowing the investigator to focus their attention in a particular direction or a person of interest. Forensic testing is also used to confirm or refute results put forth by police agencies or investigators. Our forensic examiners undertake a comprehensive examination unbiased and independent of police or prosecutors.Our forensic team does not conduct investigations, in our capacity as forensic experts we are called upon in a support role to augment the investigation process conducted by workplace or corporate investigators.When requested, we will send a trained forensic technician (CSI) to an accident or crime scene to collect and document evidence for use in both criminal and civil proceedings. Evidence collected will be transported to our laboratory for a detailed examination using the latest state-of-the-art high resolution microscopic equipment.Here’s a short list of some of our work:• latent fingerprint identification, collection and matching;• collection and testing of trace evidence;• examination of altered VIN’s on stolen vehicles;• forensic photography and mapping of accident and crime scenes;• ultra-violet and infrared forensic lighting for the identification of fluids, hair, blood and fibres;• spyware detection and removal;• toxicology testing of unknown substances, powders, liquids, prescription medication, date rape drugs;While we accept cases from all people, our primary source of requests come from criminal defence lawyers, private investigators, workplace and regulatory investigators. We are often asked to re-examine evidence presented by police or prosecutors. In the past it has been difficult for criminal defence lawyers to adequately cross examine prosecution experts. Now lawyers have access to their own independent examination and forensic testing of evidence.Common requests also involve industrial accidents, sudden death & workplace injury, arson and fire investigations. Have you ever tried to obtain the results of a police or insurance investigation. It’s difficult or impossible.Businesses are faced with their own liability, future litigation concerns or exposure at a coroners inquest. Our trained CSI technician will attend a location on behalf of the employer to gather evidence and document the scene. All evidence collected is recorded for chain-of-custody and transported to our Toronto laboratory for further examination and testing.Stay tuned for additional announcements, further news will be forthcoming on more areas of interest.About Docufraud Canada:We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A.Call us, you’ll be glad you did.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.