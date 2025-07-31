TxDOT performs 'once-in-a-lifetime survey' in ancient cave

July 30, 2025

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Most TxDOT survey work includes establishing property boundaries, making maps and other above-ground tasks to prepare an area for design and construction. But last winter, a TxDOT survey team got to work underground in the Inner Space Cavern near Georgetown to create a detailed 3D model of the cavern.

Gina Loftis-Franklin, a land surveyor with the TxDOT Austin District and project lead for the Inner Space Cavern survey, said the project will establish the exact coordinates of the cavern to help plan future transportation projects along the I-35 corridor.

“We don’t do this very often,” Loftis-Franklin said. “This is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime survey for us, because we mainly are surveying on the surface for boundaries and land for the roadways. Here, we actually get to traverse underground to survey and still maintain good coordinates.”

The undertaking called for a team of land surveyors, environmentalists, engineers and technologists across multiple TxDOT departments to work together.

Knowing the exact location and size of the cavern’s passages will help Inner Space Cavern be protected in any future construction projects.

A previous TxDOT project actually led to the cave’s discovery in 1963. TxDOT was drilling core samples to build a bridge on I-35 and hit the cave several times, said Adrian Martinez, assistant section director for Digital Delivery.