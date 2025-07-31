Toll relief on the way for SH 288 drivers

HOUSTON – Delivering on the promise to provide toll relief, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is lowering toll rates on the SH 288 managed lanes in south Houston.

Average daily toll rates will be reduced by nearly half on the Harris County portion of SH 288 starting as soon as Sept. 1, 2025. Drivers will see substantial decreases in toll charges throughout most of the day, though rates during some short peak times will not be reduced to maintain a minimum speed and traffic flow in the managed lanes.

“Cutting taxes for Texans is a top priority, and that includes cutting toll rates,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “By lowering toll rates and adding free lanes along SH 288, we will achieve that goal while also easing roadway congestion. I thank the Texas Department of Transportation for cutting toll charges and building new free lanes in the Houston area to keep Texans moving.”

“When TxDOT made the historic move to buy back this roadway, we promised drivers toll relief and that we would repay the state highway fund for the money that was borrowed to allow the state of Texas to take control of this roadway. Now we’re fulfilling both promises,” Texas Transportation Commission Chair J. Bruce Bugg Jr. said. “This will provide real benefits for Houston area drivers and is a great example of how we work to ease congestion across the state.”

TxDOT exercised its right in October 2024 to take over the operations of SH 288. The intent was to reduce toll rates while still funding ongoing maintenance, and to expedite future improvements on the corridor. TxDOT is also restoring the $1.7 billion payment to the state highway fund to ensure that new projects across the state are not delayed.

“Not only will this help people now, but we’re planning more free lanes in the next few years for faster and easier commutes between downtown Houston and Brazoria County,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Steven Alvis said. “This exciting update shows Texans that when we say we’re going to do something, we mean it.”

A portion of the toll revenue that TxDOT collects on SH 288 will be used to pay for the construction of two new, free general-purpose lanes—one lane in each direction—along portions of SH 288 between IH 610 and Beltway 8.

While TxDOT policy establishes toll rates, toll billing and customer account management will continue to be handled by the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA). The TxDOT-managed portion of SH 288 includes more than 10 miles of tolled facilities from I-69 to the county line between Harris and Brazoria Counties.

Toll rates on the SH 288 managed lanes are based on the day of the week, time of day, and number of vehicle axles. Rates fluctuate and may be adjusted every half hour to sustain traffic in the managed lanes to keep traffic flowing and reduce congestion.