Cambro Manufacturing Debuts FreshPro CamRounds™ with Drain Shelf, Shared Lid Convenience & Enhanced Durability

Sliced Tomatoes in FreshPro CamRounds with Drain Shelf Cambro logo Pouring with CamRounds Pail with Bail

Bring round‑container versatility to any operation, making batter mixing, sauce pouring, and ingredient preservation effortless, all while maximizing space.

FreshPro CamRounds combine durable construction, a new bail handle, and a drain shelf in a round, all while sharing lids with FreshPro CamSquares to simplify inventory and optimize shelf space.” — Chip Jarvis, SVP, Global Business Development

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambro Manufacturing today announced the launch of FreshPro CamRounds ™, the next generation of round food storage containers engineered for unmatched durability, effortless handling, and seamless integration with existing FreshPro CamSquares . Featuring the industry’s first drain shelf for round containers and full compatibility with FreshPro CamSquare lids, FreshPro CamRounds streamline kitchen organization, sanitation and service.“FreshPro CamRounds set a new standard in food storage,” said Chip Jarvis, SVP, Global Business Development at Cambro. “They combine durable construction, a redesigned bail handle, and the industry-first drain shelf in a round container, all while sharing lids with FreshPro CamSquares to simplify inventory and optimize shelf space.”Key Features & Benefits• Heavy Duty DurabilityImpact resistant, BPA-free, NSF listed polypropylene resists cracks, stains and all-temp commercial dishwashers.• Ergonomic Handle DesignAll sizes have redesigned molded-in handles for easy transport and smooth, precision pouring.• Pail with Bail ModelsAvailable in 12 qt, 18 qt and 22 qt sizes, these versions feature an extra robust bail handle and reinforced pivot stops—ideal for safe, steady transport of large batches.• Industry First Drain ShelfThe first drain shelf in a round container elevates contents above wash water or food juices increasing shelf life and reducing waste.• Shared Lid CompatibilityFully compatible with FreshPro CamSquare seal covers allowing operators to use one lid family across both round and square containers to reduce inventory complexity and maximize storage flexibility.• Space Optimized StackingRound bodies nest when empty and cross stack with FreshPro CamSquareswhen in use unlocking every inch of storage space.AvailabilityFreshPro CamRounds will be available at Cambro distributors worldwide. For more information, operators can connect with their local Cambro rep at https://www.cambro.com/where-to-buy/ ________________________________________About Cambro ManufacturingSince 1951, Cambro Manufacturing has led the foodservice industry with innovative, reliable storage and transport solutions. From insulated food transport carts to shelving, Cambro products empower kitchens worldwide to perform at their best. Learn more at cambro.com.

Cambro Introduces new FreshPro CamRounds Food Storage Containers

