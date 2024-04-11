Cambro Manufacturing Welcomes New Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Scott Ermeti

Submit Release
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambro Manufacturing, a leading provider of foodservice equipment and supplies, is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Ermeti as the new Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. This strategic addition to the Cambro team marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its global sales and marketing strategy, ensuring continued growth and innovation within the foodservice industry.

Scott Ermeti joins Cambro with an exceptional track record of success in sales and marketing, bringing over 30 years of experience from his time at Pelican Products. At Pelican, Scott demonstrated extraordinary leadership and was instrumental in shaping the company’s business strategy. His roles at Pelican covered a broad spectrum, including sales, marketing, manufacturing, distribution, and finance, making him a versatile and strategic leader.

"Scott’s impressive tenure at Pelican Products, combined with his proven ability to build, lead, and mentor cross-functional teams, makes him the ideal person to drive Cambro’s global sales and marketing efforts," said Argyle Campbell, President and Owner of Cambro Manufacturing. Scott's arrival at Cambro is anticipated to further strengthen the company’s position as a pioneer in the foodservice sector, leveraging his extensive background to foster innovation, enhance customer engagement, and expand Cambro’s global footprint.

"I am excited to join the Cambro family and contribute to its storied history of delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to the foodservice industry," said Scott Ermeti. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Cambro to drive growth and continue the company’s tradition of excellence."

About Cambro Manufacturing
Cambro Manufacturing is a global leader in the foodservice equipment and supplies industry, providing innovative, high-quality solutions designed to support the needs of foodservice professionals around the world. With a commitment to durability, efficiency, and sustainability, Cambro continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry. For more information about Cambro, visit our website at www.cambro.com.

