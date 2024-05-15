Submit Release
Cambro Manufacturing Launches $50,000 Kitchen Makeover Sweepstakes

Cambro Manufacturing launches a $50,000 kitchen makeover sweepstakes for U.S. and Canadian restaurant chefs. Enter by June 30!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambro Manufacturing is giving chefs a chance to win a $50,000 Cambro product makeover for their restaurant kitchen. Restaurant chefs are currently facing a myriad of challenges that can significantly impact their ability to create and deliver exceptional culinary experiences. These challenges include rising ingredient costs, labor shortages, increased competition, and evolving consumer preferences.

For restaurant chefs, winning a kitchen makeover would be a game-changer. It would mean having access to state-of-the-art equipment, efficient workflow design and space optimizing layouts that enhance productivity and creativity. A renovated kitchen would not only alleviate operational burdens but also allow chefs to waste less product, streamline processes, and ultimately elevate the dining experience for their customers.

This contest is open to legal residents of the United States and Canada who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. To be eligible, Contestants must be employed by or own a foodservice business with a commercial kitchen. Chefs can enter to win now through June 30, 2024, at www.cambro.com/win.

About Cambro Manufacturing
Cambro Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer and distributor of equipment and products to the foodservice industry worldwide. Brothers William and Argyle Campbell founded Cambro in 1951 with a small factory in Huntington Beach, Calif. 73 years later, Cambro is still a family-owned and privately held company committed to innovation, quality and value. More information on Cambro is available at www.cambro.com.

