SoldSign Launches OctoSynch — A New CDP Helps Realtors Convert More Listings with Smarter, Real-Time Lead Data

“OctoSynch gives agents the many arms of an octopus — reaching leads everywhere, adapting to any system, and blending seamlessly into their daily workflow,” SoldSign Now with OctoSynch OctoSynch Powers Direct Mail, Facebook, Instagram and 8 other Media Audiences

OctoSynch by SoldSign — a new Customer Data Platform giving Realtors smarter seller leads, CRM syncs, retargeting & blockchain exclusivity.

OctoSynch gives agents the many arms of an octopus — reaching leads everywhere, adapting to any system, and blending seamlessly into their daily workflow” — Ed Middlebrooks, CTO, SoldSign a LeadForge Company

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoldSign , a leader in predictive home seller lead intelligence, has announced the launch of OctoSynch, a powerful new Customer Data Platform (CDP) designed to give real estate professionals more control, automation, and intelligence in converting exclusive homeowner leads.The OctoSynch platform enables SoldSign clients to automatically sync high-intent seller data into their CRM, create custom ad audiences across major digital platforms, and unlock advanced insights into seller behavior — all with no additional cost and no agency required.“It’s been a long time coming,” said Ed Middlebrooks, CTO of SoldSign. “We’re incredibly proud to deliver OctoSynch to our clients. It brings together billions of real-time web signals into one streamlined interface — and it’s now live across the SoldSign platform.”Real-Time Sync, CRM Automation, and Cross-Channel Ad DeliverySoldSign’s OctoSynch CDP makes it easy to push Active IntentHomeowner leads into tools like Follow Up Boss, kvCORE, Ylopo, or any platform that connects through Zapier. The system includes daily file syncs and auto-tagged segments based on seller behavior, enabling real estate brokers and teams to act faster and smarter.In addition, OctoSynch empowers users to activate one-to-one audiences directly in Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Pontiac Intelligence, Xandr, and Native Ads — with no digital agency required.Built for Real Estate: 8 New Smart Tools to Help Agents Close More ListingsBy integrating a full-featured CDP directly into the SoldSign lead system, agents and brokers now get access to the following high-leverage tools:Real-Time Lead Routing – Automatically assigns leads by ZIP, agent tier, or specialization.Behavior-Based Alerts – Triggers smart notifications when a lead’s intent score spikes.Smarter CRM Syncs – Auto-tags contacts for specific follow-up campaigns based on seller scenario (e.g. “Sell Fast for Cash” vs. “Maximize Sale Price”).Lead Scoring – Prioritizes contacts by behavior, search history, equity, and recency.Custom Ad Audiences – Instantly builds retargeting audiences in Google, Meta, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Intent Source Visibility – Reveals seller behavior categories to help agents personalize their pitch (e.g. "Selling for Cash" vs. "Interviewing Agents").Instant Listing Presentation Prep – Auto-fills name, location, and motivation tags for ready-to-go CMA packets.Blockchain Exclusivity – Each lead is timestamped and registered to a single agent to guarantee exclusivity and protect commissions.No Price Hike, Just More PowerSoldSign confirmed there will be no increase in pricing for clients using OctoSynch. The platform is included for all current lead subscribers at no additional cost.“Our goal was simple,” said Frank Pournelle SoldSign CMO. “Make our high-intent leads easier to use, more customizable, and more powerful — without raising prices or adding tech hurdles. OctoSynch does all that and more.”Guaranteed Exclusive Leads — Now Blockchain VerifiedEvery lead in SoldSign’s system now comes with a Unique Blockchain ID, making it easy to prove which agent received which contact, and when. This helps brokers enforce lead territory rules and gives agents confidence that their leads are truly exclusive. Each home seller lead from SoldSign has a unique serial number.About SoldSignSoldSign is a real estate technology company delivering exclusive, verified seller leads using Active IntentMarketing. The platform identifies homeowners researching a move and delivers predictive lead intelligence directly to agents in exclusive ZIP code territories.Agents and brokers using SoldSign gain early access to motivated sellers — before those homeowners request a CMA, click on a Zillow ad, or call a competing agent.

How to Identify a Homeowner Looking to Sell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.