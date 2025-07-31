COHLENE HESKEY SELECTED AS TOP SENIOR DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Cohlene Heskey will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cohlene Heskey was recently selected as Top Senior Director Of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over 15 years of progressive leadership experience in human resources, talent strategy, and organizational development, Cohlene has proven herself to be an innovative and impactful leader. As a dynamic, results-driven executive, she is currently the Senior Director of Organizational Development, Talent Management, and Culture at FINRA, where she leads enterprise-wide initiatives that strengthen leadership, enrich workplace culture, drives team effectiveness, and implement integrated talent strategies for over 4,000 employees. With an unwavering commitment to advancing workplace innovation, performance, and people development, Cohlene continues to make a significant impact in shaping future-ready organizations.Cohlene's current and previous roles include her current position at FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), where, since September 2024, she has overseen a team responsible for delivering organizational development, talent management processes, and strategic culture initiatives. From December 2021 to September 2024, she served as Director of Learning, Talent & Organizational Development, spearheading leadership development programs, 360-degree feedback systems, enterprise mentoring strategies, and team-building initiatives. Before that, from December 2019 to December 2021, she held the role of Manager of Talent Management, Learning, and Culture, making significant contributions to FINRA's talent development and employee engagement strategies.Cohlene's expertise spans organizational development, talent management, leadership development, change management, mentoring strategy, psychological safety, and culture transformation. She is known for designing and delivering impactful development solutions and interventions that optimize team performance, implementing enterprise mentoring flagship programs, and facilitating leadership initiatives that foster team alignment and individual growth. Her deep understanding of leadership behaviors, executive talent planning, and team dynamics has made her a trusted advisor to C-suite executives, HR leaders, and cross-functional teams, with a strong focus on driving performance and cultivating a high-performing, inclusive culture.Before embarking on her corporate career, Cohlene built a solid academic foundation. Cohleneis a Doctoral Candidate in a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program in Human Resource Management and Leadership Development at Walden University She also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Banking, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law from Walden University and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Business Administration and Management from Monroe University. Cohlene is certified in Psychological Safety Practition, EQi 2.0, DDI, HBDI, Crucial Conversations, Hogan, Change Style Indicator and Navigator, and SIT Innovation Coaching. She holds several additional certifications in conflict management and human resource management.Throughout her illustrious career, Cohlene has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Senior Director Of The Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Cohlene for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Cohlene attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. Looking back, Cohlene attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/cohlene-heskey-dba 