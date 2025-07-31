Richmond Plastic Surgeon Highlights Non-Surgical Ways to Reduce Stubborn Fat
Dr. Neil Zemmel of Dermlounge highlights non-surgical ways to reduce stubborn fat and improve body contours without the need for surgery.
According to Dr. Zemmel, one of the most-requested non-surgical fat reduction treatments at Dermlounge is KYBELLA®. “This is an injectable that permanently breaks down fat cells under the chin, helping create a more contoured jawline,” he explains. “It’s a great option for patients who are bothered by a double chin but want to avoid surgery.” The treatment typically requires a series of injections spaced a few weeks apart, with gradual results that become visible over time. For other areas of the body, treatments such as CoolSculpting® may be appropriate for select candidates seeking targeted fat reduction without surgery.
Dr. Zemmel emphasizes that all treatment plans are customized to each patient’s needs. “Every body is different. The best results come from choosing the right method for your goals, anatomy, and overall health,” he says. He encourages those considering non-surgical fat reduction to consult with a qualified medical provider who can recommend safe, evidence-based options.
About Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACS
Dr. Neil J. Zemmel is a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Dermlounge at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery. With over a decade of experience, Dr. Zemmel is widely known for combining surgical precision with a patient-centered approach. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed his plastic surgery residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. Dr. Zemmel is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an active member of The Aesthetic Society®. He is available for interview upon request.
