FENIX360 AND THE HERITAGE CHART ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO EMPOWER ICONIC ARTISTS AND THEIR FANS WORLDWIDE

Mike Read, Andrew Eborn, and Allan Klepfisz The FENIX360 App

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FENIX360, the revolutionary artist empowerment platform, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with The Heritage Chart, the world’s leading chart for iconic artists, founded by legendary broadcaster Mike Read.

The collaboration will give fans around the world deeper access to their favorite heritage artists, who will now be featured on the FENIX360 app — a one-stop destination for music, livestreams, merchandise, ticketing, NFTs, and exclusive content. Heritage Chart’s celebrated Top 40 will be integrated directly into the app, allowing fans to vote, discover, and engage with classic and current hits by globally loved musicians.

Mike Read said, "This is a perfect fit. The Heritage Chart has always been about giving iconic artists the recognition and audience they deserve. FENIX360 gives them a powerful new platform to monetize, connect, and be celebrated in the digital age."

Allan Klepfisz, CEO of FENIX360, added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with The Heritage Chart. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to create financial and creative freedom for artists — whether emerging or legendary.”

A Partnership Built on Creative Legacy

This collaboration is also deeply personal. It was catalyzed by Andrew Eborn, Strategic Advisor to FENIX360 and a long-time media entrepreneur, futurist, and entertainment industry leader. Andrew’s enduring friendship and creative

partnership with Mike Read spans years and years — from radio and television to music, publishing, and live events.

Together, Andrew and Mike have produced, presented, and promoted countless iconic moments in British broadcasting and global entertainment. Their shared vision — of elevating artists and preserving musical legacies while embracing the

digital future — sits at the heart of this FENIX360-Heritage Chart alliance.

Andrew Eborn commented, “It’s a joy to help unite two platforms that share a passion for artistic excellence. Mike and I have always believed in celebrating musical heritage while championing innovation — and this partnership does exactly that.

What to Expect

Fans can now look forward to:

• A dedicated Heritage Chart section on the FENIX360 app, featuring the latest Top 40 and artist profiles

• Exclusive content and behind-the-scenes access to heritage legends

• Live-streamed performances, merchandise, and special events

• Opportunities to vote and support your favorite artists directly within the app

Together, FENIX360 and The Heritage Chart are rewriting the rulebook — putting the spotlight and the power back where it belongs: with the artists and their fans.

To learn more:

Download the FENIX360 app on iOS and Android.

Visit www.heritagechart.co.uk

Media Contact:

press@fenix360.net

info@heritagechart.co.uk

