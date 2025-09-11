FENIX360 Launches Monthly Showcase at The Bitter End In NYC

FENIX360 APP FENIX360 At The Bitter End The FENIX360 App

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Parker to Headline Opening Night, September 21, 2025

FENIX360, the revolutionary platform dedicated to empowering independent artists worldwide, proudly announces the launch of a brand-new monthly showcase at the legendary Bitter End, New York City’s most iconic music club. The series will debut on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with FENIX360’s own Prince Parker opening the stage for what promises to be a transformative new era of live entertainment.

“All of us at FENIX360 believe in giving artists not just a stage, but a real opportunity to grow, connect, and shine,” said Allan Klepfisz. “There is no better place to start this tradition than The Bitter End. Its history is unparalleled, and it’s the perfect home for our mission to present the very best in entertainment every single month.”

The Legacy of The Bitter End

Founded in 1961 in the heart of Greenwich Village, The Bitter End has served as the launching pad for some of music’s greatest legends, including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, and countless others. With its intimate yet electrifying setting, the venue continues to offer artists and audiences a rare chance to connect through the pure power of live music.

A New Era of Showcase Entertainment

Kicking off with Prince Parker on September 21, FENIX360’s monthly showcases will bring together top-tier talent, fresh discovery, and unforgettable performances. From powerhouse vocalists to groundbreaking musicians across genres, each event will celebrate both artistry and community—bringing the future of music to the very heart of New York City.

“These shows are not just concerts—they’re cultural milestones in the making,” Phoenix added. “We’re shaping the future of entertainment, one legendary night at a time.”

About FENIX360

FENIX360 is a global platform created to give independent artists the tools, exposure, and fair opportunities they deserve. With a focus on direct fan engagement, fair compensation, and worldwide reach, FENIX360 is redefining what it means to be an artist in today’s entertainment landscape.

The official website for FENIX360 may be found at https://www.fenix360.com

The official website for The Bitter End may be found at https://bitterend.com/#/events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.