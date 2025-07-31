Mike Read, Andrew Eborn, Allan Klepfisz The FENIX360 App

Icons Reborn: FENIX360 and The Heritage Chart Unite to Revolutionize Global Fan Engagement

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine how fans connect with the legends of music, FENIX360, the next-generation artist empowerment platform, has announced a strategic alliance with The Heritage Chart — the premier global chart dedicated to iconic artists, founded by esteemed broadcaster Mike Read.

This partnership marks a powerful fusion of legacy and innovation. It brings celebrated heritage artists into the digital future, providing global fans with unprecedented access to the music, merchandise, livestreams, and behind-the-scenes content they love. Through the FENIX360 app, the Heritage Chart’s internationally respected Top 40 will now be fully integrated, offering fans the ability to vote, discover, and support their favorite classic and contemporary hits all in one place.

“This is a perfect fit,” says Mike Read. “The Heritage Chart has always been about honoring music legends and keeping their art alive and thriving. FENIX360 gives these artists a vibrant, modern-day stage to be heard, celebrated, and monetized.”

FENIX360 CEO Allan Klepfisz echoed the sentiment: “We are honored to collaborate with The Heritage Chart. Together, we are championing a new era of artist freedom—financially, creatively, and globally. Whether you’re a rising star or a household name, this platform is built for you.”

At the Heart of It All: A Shared Vision

This alliance was spearheaded by Andrew Eborn, Strategic Advisor to FENIX360 and a long-time entertainment visionary. His decades-long friendship and professional synergy with Mike Read have brought countless moments of cultural brilliance to life — across television, radio, publishing, and live performance. Their partnership continues to champion artistic excellence while ushering the heritage music community into the modern digital age.

“This partnership is the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation,” said Eborn. “We’re not just preserving music history — we’re amplifying it in a whole new way.”

What’s Coming to Fans Worldwide:

• A dedicated Heritage Chart hub on the FENIX360 app, featuring updated Top 40 rankings and artist stories

• Exclusive content, interviews, and backstage access

• Livestreamed performances, limited-edition merchandise, and event experiences

• Fan-powered voting and direct artist engagement



Together, FENIX360 and The Heritage Chart are breaking down barriers and building bridges between timeless music and the modern world — putting power back into the hands of the artists and those who adore them.

To learn more:

Download the FENIX360 app (iOS & Android)

Visit: www.heritagechart.co.uk and www.fenix360.com

