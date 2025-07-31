New Self Storage Facility Opens in Kihei, HI, Bringing Convenience and Capacity to Local Businesses and Residents

DXD - Kihei, Maui, Class A Self Storage Facility Operated by Extra Space Storage

New Kihei self storage facility by DXD Capital offers 355 secure, drive-up units, easing Maui’s critical storage shortage for residents and businesses.

We believe this facility and its location will provide a much-needed resource to the growing commercial and residential base in Lipoa and the surrounding community.” — Cameron Paktinat, Managing Director of Development

KIHEI, MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital, a private equity firm specializing in data-driven self storage development, is proud to announce the grand opening of a much-needed new storage option for residents and businesses in South Maui. This 355-unit self storage facility in Kihei, provides secure, drive-up storage in the LĪPOA Community (formerly known as the Maui Research & Technology Park). Managed by Extra Space Storage, this facility aims to support the island’s growing demand for reliable and accessible storage space, particularly among contractors, landscapers, retailers, and seasonal residents.The 2.3-acre site, located at 1347 Ninau Street, includes 45,813 net rentable square feet of Class A storage across a single-story layout. This drive-up model was explicitly chosen to serve Maui’s workforce and small businesses that rely on vehicle access and fast turnaround.“We are extremely excited to open our first facility in Maui, within the Lipoa Community. This project represents the culmination of strong partnerships—with local leaders and trusted collaborators like Goodfellow Bros, Rycon, and American Savings Bank.” Says Cameron Paktinat, Managing Director of Development, “We believe this facility and its location will provide a much-needed resource to the growing commercial and residential base in Lipoa and the surrounding community.”Local Partnerships and Local ImpactBuilder: Rycon Construction , with sitework supported by Kihei-based Goodfellow Bros. , who also serve as master developers of MRTPLender: American Savings BankProperty Manager: Extra Space Storage, one of Hawaii’s most trusted storage operatorsThe property was acquired in April 2023, and construction began in late summer of that year. With extremely limited storage availability across Maui and a customer base that regularly travels more than 20 miles for reliable storage, this facility is positioned to serve a critical need. The opening comes at a time when Maui’s storage occupancy remains near full capacity, with many facilities maintaining waitlists of 40 or more customers.A Boost to South Maui’s InfrastructureKihei’s ongoing growth has spurred increased development at Līpoa Community and beyond—including new housing, school expansions, and commercial centers. DXD’s facility adds critical infrastructure to this expansion while respecting the island’s unique zoning, environmental, and construction challenges. Importantly, none of the building materials used in the project were sourced from Maui, ensuring that local resources remain available for housing and wildfire recovery.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven, real estate private equity company focused exclusively on the self storage sector. Leveraging proprietary tools and analytics, DXD identifies high-opportunity investments that deliver value to both institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit www.dxd.capital

