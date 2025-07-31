MogulCon Returns to Atlanta for Its Monumental 10th Anniversary

MogulCon Speaker Submission

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MogulCon is officially returning to Atlanta this fall for its highly anticipated 10th Anniversary, marking a decade of empowerment, equity, and unmatched economic impact for Black women entrepreneurs. Founded by master business strategist and fifth-generation entrepreneur Dr. Felicia Phillips, MogulCon has grown from a regional event to a nationally recognized business platform that has already helped more than 6,000 entrepreneurs secure federal and corporate contracts, certifications, and the tools to build sustainable and profitable businesses. The numbers are impressive with over $200 million in documented economic impact but what truly defines this milestone year are the stories of transformation, the doors opened, and the legacy businesses launched through the access and strategy MogulCon provides.This year, MogulCon returns to its roots at the Grand Hyatt in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing together a powerful collective of entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, change agents, and supplier sustainability professionals committed to moving small businesses forward. For attendees, this isn’t just another business conference, it’s an experience. One that connects attendees to tangible opportunities with decision-makers from Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and prime suppliers. From expert-led masterclasses in e-commerce, finance, marketing, and procurement, to high-level panel discussions on legacy, mindset, and enterprise growth, MogulCon offers a roadmap for entrepreneurs ready to scale smarter and grow with intention. Confirmed speakers include industry voices such as Roland Williams, Amber Saunders, Esq., Tai Roberson of Wells Fargo, Crystal King of Grady Health System, and Hermon L. Mason of Thrivent, with many more to be announced.Dr. Phillips, whose own work has earned recognition from the White House and organizations like the Atlanta Business League and NMSDC, remains steadfast in her mission to build economic power for women who are often overlooked by traditional funding and business systems.“MogulCon is where vision and access finally meet,” says Dr. Phillips. “It’s not just about inspiration; it’s about building generational wealth and ensuring that Black women have a seat at the tables where decisions and deals are made.” In a groundbreaking expansion of this mission, Dr. Phillips is introducing Mogul Men as part of this year’s celebration. Historically centered around empowering Black women entrepreneurs, MogulCon is now intentionally creating space for Black men to receive the same high-level resources, tools, and connections. Mogul Men will provide tailored programming that equips male entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, navigate supplier diversity opportunities, and contribute to the collective economic advancement of the Black community. This marks a powerful step toward inclusive economic equity and unified legacy building.In celebration of this historic year, MogulCon is now accepting speaker submissions from entrepreneurs, experts, and corporate leaders with actionable insight and a passion for empowering Black women in business. Submissions, including headshot, bio, and topic proposal, must be submitted via the following application link: ( https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeBHGjUWjlXMQQ_F3veA157Odx1Iao3vulQKXQxeHKkXSs41g/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=100139647645307265392 ) by August 15, 2025.The need for this space is undeniable: less than 1% of venture capital goes to Black businesses, and MogulCon is on a mission to change that by creating an ecosystem of access, support, education, and visibility. Whether you’re launching a startup, scaling an existing business, or representing a corporation with a genuine commitment to supplier diversity and inclusion, MogulCon is the place to be.This September, all roads lead to Atlanta for the 10th Anniversary of MogulCon, a legacy-building experience that promises to inspire, connect, and ignite the next decade of Black business leaders.To learn more or register, visit www.MogulConLive.com and follow @iamdrphillips on social media for the latest updates, announcements, and special pre-conference activations.Dr. Felicia Phillips is available for interviews, appearances, and speaking engagements. All media and booking inquiries should be directed to Ebony@epimediagroup.com.About Dr. Felicia PhillipsDr. Felicia Phillips is an entrepreneurial titan, a globally recognized TEDx speaker, and a tenacious advocate for economic empowerment within the small business community. With more than three decades of entrepreneurial experience, she has dedicated her life to helping minority-owned businesses scale and secure opportunities that lead to generational wealth. As the founder of MogulCon and CEO of PPICW, Inc., Dr. Felicia has worked with Fortune 50 companies and government agencies to bridge the gap between corporate supply chains and Black-owned businesses. Her proven strategies, mentorship, and thought leadership have made her a trusted voice in supplier inclusion and small business growth nationwide.About MogulConMogulCon is the premier business experience designed to equip, empower, and elevate Black entrepreneurs. Founded in 2015 by master business strategist Dr. Felicia Phillips, MogulCon provides access to expert knowledge, corporate partnerships, and procurement opportunities that help women build profitable, sustainable businesses. With a decade of impact and more than $200 million in documented economic influence, MogulCon continues to serve as a transformative platform where vision meets opportunity and legacy is built.

