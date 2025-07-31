Nova Scotia Celebrates Acadian Heritage Month

CANADA, July 31 - Throughout August, Nova Scotia will honour more than four centuries of Acadian history, culture and tradition with the second annual Acadian Heritage Month.

“The Acadian story is deeply woven into the fabric of Nova Scotia,” said Premier Tim Houston at a launch event in Chéticamp today, July 31. “Acadian Heritage Month is a time to celebrate a vibrant culture rooted in perseverance and pride, and to recognize the ongoing contributions Acadian communities make to the life and character of our province.”

This year’s theme, Honouring Acadian Heritage, Shaping the Future, reflects the strength and resilience of Acadian communities and the important role they continue to play in Nova Scotia today.

Events celebrating Acadian Heritage Month are taking place across the province, with the Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie supporting more than 20 community-led initiatives. Nova Scotians and visitors can experience a variety of activities, including concerts, culinary experiences and community gatherings.

Quotes:

“August is a month to celebrate Acadian heritage and share the incredible stories that define our people. The French language, passed down through generations, remains a powerful link to our past and a meaningful part of our future.”

— Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

“Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse is delighted by the launch of the second edition of Acadian Heritage Month in Nova Scotia. This year’s theme – Honouring Acadian Heritage, Shaping the Future – is an invitation to be proud of our ancestors who paved the way for the Acadie we know today and to be confident in its future.”

— Denise Comeau Desautels, President, Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse

Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia celebrated its first Acadian Heritage Month in August 2024

National Acadian Day will be observed in Nova Scotia on August 15

Additional Resources:

Acadian Heritage Month activities: https://tockify.com/patrimoineacadienne/monthly (French only)

Office of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie:

