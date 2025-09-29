Statement on Death of Former House Speaker Alfie MacLeod

CANADA, September 29 - Today, I join Nova Scotians in every corner of our province in mourning the loss of Alfie MacLeod, a beloved and proud son of Cape Breton, a devoted family man and a dedicated public servant. His was a life well lived, and his death will be deeply felt by many.

Alfie was a man of conviction. He had a big heart, and thousands of Nova Scotians benefited from his compassion, his fierce loyalty and his willingness to stand up for the underdog. He was a steadfast friend and a true community leader.

Alfie was a committed Progressive Conservative who served in many roles over his decades of involvement, including party president from 1994 to 1996.

Alfie fought his battle with cancer the same way he lived his life – with courage, resilience and optimism. This was no more evident than when he addressed the crowd at the Progressive Conservative Party annual meeting last year.

He was first elected to the Nova Scotia legislature in a by-election in the constituency of Cape Breton West in 1995, serving until 1998. He returned to provincial politics in 2006 and was re-elected in the 2009, 2013 and 2017 elections. His booming voice and jovial nature served him well when he was Speaker of the Nova Scotia legislature from 2007 to 2009.

Today, my thoughts and the thoughts of MLAs on all sides of the House are with Alfie’s wife Shirley, their children Daniel, Jessica and Sandra and their families.