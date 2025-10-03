Province Reduces Red Tape, Supports Development During Legislative Session

CANADA, October 3 - Making it easier to do business in Nova Scotia and standing up for the men and women in uniform were the focus of the fall session of the House of Assembly, which ended today, October 3.

The session started with new legislation that will drive economic growth and attract investment by reducing red tape and improving service. The Making Business Easier Act builds on Nova Scotia’s national leadership in red tape reduction while positioning the province to compete globally in sectors such as critical minerals and clean energy.

“We need to grow our economy to provide the types of services, programs and support Nova Scotians need,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We can only do that by taking the no out of Nova Scotia.”

The Province also tabled legislation that will pave the way for clean energy projects and the jobs and investments they bring for Nova Scotians. The Powering the Offshore Act updates legislation related to offshore wind, tidal energy and the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick intertie.

Legislation to ensure provincially owned or operated spaces are a welcoming environment for serving and retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces was also passed. The Honouring Canadian Armed Forces Members Act states that current and retired members are entitled to wear their uniform in these places.

“We want our veterans feeling welcome in every part of this province,” said Premier Houston. “They are willing to sacrifice their lives for us and no one should make them feel unwelcome in uniform.”

Additional Resources:

Bills tabled in the legislature are available at: https://nslegislature.ca/legislative-business/bills-statutes/bills/assembly-65-session-1