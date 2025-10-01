Premier, Prime Minister Discuss Next Steps for Wind West

CANADA, October 1 - Premier Tim Houston will meet with Tim Hodgson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, in Ottawa today, October 1, and Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday, October 2, to discuss energy security and the economic benefits of the Wind West project.

“Wind West is a project of national significance and has the potential to make Nova Scotia a clean energy superpower and bring jobs and investment to our communities,” said Premier Houston. “It also can help Canada become a global powerhouse and the strongest economy in the G7.”

The Government of Canada has identified Wind West as a nation-building strategy and has committed to working with the Province to develop the project further and help make it a reality.

A strategic plan released by the Province last month outlines how the federal government can make the clean energy project a reality – including reviving the proposed Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credits and confirming access to the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s low-interest financing.

On September 26, the Province introduced the Powering the Offshore Act, which updates legislation related to offshore, tidal energy and the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick intertie. It will help pave the way for clean energy projects, jobs and investments.

Quick Facts:

offshore wind from Wind West could provide about a quarter of Canada’s total electricity needs

on September 11, Prime Minister Carney recommended five nation-building projects to the Major Projects Office for approval and included Wind West as an additional project for further development

mission delegates from the Province include Premier Houston and Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office

Additional Resources:

Wind West strategic plan: https://novascotia.ca/wind-west/

News release – Province Paves Way for Clean Energy Projects: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/09/26/province-paves-way-clean-energy-projects