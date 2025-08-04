CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Orlando, FL

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Being able to say goodbye in the familiarity of home allows for a more gentle and private experience—especially for pets with mobility issues or anxiety around car rides and veterinary clinics.” — Dr. Lauren Peek

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched in Orlando, FL . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Lauren Peek will be servicing Orlando, FL, and the surrounding areas, alongside the support of Dr. Brandon Meadows, whose primary service area is Ocala, ensuring compassionate end-of-life care is accessible across Central Florida.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Orlando becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“Offering in-home euthanasia has always been a passion of mine. With over four years of experience in this field, I’ve witnessed firsthand the comfort and peace it brings to both pets and their families. Being able to say goodbye in the familiarity of home allows for a more gentle and private experience—especially for pets with mobility issues or anxiety around car rides and veterinary clinics. It also helps preserve the positive association many pets and their families have with their regular veterinary office by not linking it to a painful final memory. Partnering with CodaPet allows me to reach even more families and ensure their beloved companions receive the compassionate, dignified passing they deserve," says Dr. Lauren Peek. A lifelong animal lover and proud Florida native, Dr. Peek grew up in Dr. Phillips and has been a trusted veterinarian in the Winter Garden community since 2014.“As a veterinarian and a mother, I understand how deeply pets are woven into the fabric of a family’s life,” says Dr. Peek. “It’s an honor to be invited into a home during such a sacred moment and to help ensure a peaceful and dignified farewell.”Her path to veterinary medicine was shaped early on through volunteer work with the Orlando Humane Society, hands-on experience in a feline-only clinic, and an internship in reproductive biology at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. After earning her undergraduate and veterinary degrees from the University of Florida, Dr. Peek dedicated herself to small animal practice—eventually finding her true calling in end-of-life care.Following the loss of her mother to cancer just before entering vet school, Dr. Peek developed a profound appreciation for the comfort of home during life’s most vulnerable moments. That experience continues to guide her work today. With more than four years specializing in hospice and home euthanasia, she has helped over 1,000 families navigate the final chapter of their pets' lives with grace, compassion, and presence.Currently still active in a local small animal practice, Dr. Peek sees firsthand that no clinical environment can replicate the peace of home. Her calming demeanor and deep empathy provide solace during one of the most emotionally difficult experiences pet families will face.Dr. Peek serves Orlando, Windermere, Winter Garden, Horizon West, Doctor Phillips, Lake Buena Vista, Sand Lake, Bay Hill, Ocoee and the surrounding cities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Orlando. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

