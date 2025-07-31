Stand Up For Science launches '31 Days of Action' campaign to defend science.

Stand Up For Science Logo

Activism campaign will rally the public around the vital role of science for communities across America.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow, Stand Up For Science launches "31 Days of Action," a campaign rallying the public around the vital role of science for communities across America. Each day of August, Stand Up For Science will invite volunteers of all ages and backgrounds to take actions large and small to lobby congress for strong, uncompromising support for science funding in the FY 2026 budget. Volunteers can unite behind science funding and policies that ensure that the United States continues to lead the world in innovation.Stand Up For Science is building grassroots enthusiasm and support for defending science from the administration's ongoing attacks on scientific institutions, undermining their very existence. The "31 Days of Action" campaign welcomes communities across the country to participate in "teach-ins," "open laboratories," and traditional and social media activism. The Stand Up For Science team will be sharing resources and daily prompts."At Stand Up for Science, we have several core beliefs: first, people acting in community have power. Second, every action counts. Third, pressure works. Fourth, science is for everyone. Our 31 Days of Action campaign is designed to meet the moment by giving anyone who cares about science easy ways to pressure their elected officials to stand up for science and remember their commitment to the health, safety, and financial security of their constituents," says Colette Delawalla, Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up for Science. She goes on, "Science is the big tent issue of 2025. For eight decades we have seen strong bipartisan support for maintaining a vibrant scientific ecosystem in the US. Every vote for decreased 2026 R&D funding or rescission packages is a vote against America and a vote for cancer, economic crisis, and a less safe nation."Participants will commit to daily "small actions" and one "big action" for the month. The health and safety of American communities is supported by science, and American communities are looking for opportunities to support science. While Congress is back home on recess, it is time for Americans to stand up for science in the fiscal year 2026 budget.Stand Up for Science Executive Director Colette Delawalla is available to discuss the organization's advocacy actions to save science and call on legislators to act.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.