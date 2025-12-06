Bainbridge Health Celebrates a Year of Record Growth & Innovation at ASHP Midyear

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bainbridge Health , the leader in injectable medication safety and stewardship, announces a record year of growth surpassing 800 hospitals and health systems. The company also announced numerous collaborations with leading infusion pump manufacturers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.Bainbridge Health’s mission is to help solve pharmacy’s biggest challenges by unlocking the full value of medication data. These milestones reflect a major step towards that mission.“We started this journey nearly 10 years ago in the pharmacy department of a single, 500 bed hospital”, said Joseph Kaupp, CEO of Bainbridge Health. “We are thrilled—and frankly humbled—to now support hundreds of hospitals across 45 states. Our mission has always been to be a true partner to the hospitals we serve, and this growth reflects the compounding long-term partnerships we’ve been delighted to build over the years.”Innovation & Partnerships2025 marked a year of extensive product innovation that Bainbridge is excited to launch beyond its pilot sites in 2026:Med O.S.with Generative AI: New generative AI capabilities enhance Bainbridge’s infusion pump data solutions to bring intervention opportunities directly to pharmacy and safety leaders. This materially reduces the time clinicians spend mining and analyzing data.Med O.S.for Formulary Management: New capabilities to enable pharmacy operations teams to optimize medication preparation and procurement decisions, including ready-to-use product adoption.Med O.S.for Smart Pump Interoperability: Expanded capabilities to streamline smart pump drug library consolidation and incorporate smart pump and electronic health record data for comprehensive visibility for all infusion administrations.National Infusion Collaborative™ Expansion: Welcomed numerous academic and industry participants to the “NIC” including Fresenius Kabi, B Braun Medical, and Eitan Medical.Meet with Us at ASHP MidyearBainbridge Health will be hosting an informal event at ASHP Midyear on December 7th 2025 at Top Golf at 6:00pm PST. You are welcome to meet with us at the event or book a 1-on-1 meeting with our team during the conference. Register or reserve a time here. About Bainbridge HealthBainbridge Health is on a mission to solve pharmacy’s biggest challenges. We help Health Systems unlock the full value of pharmacy data to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of medication delivery. For more information, visit us at www.bainbridgehealth.com

