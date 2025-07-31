Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,613 in the last 365 days.

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 7/31/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 7/31/2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 31, 2025

On 7/17/2025, Cpl Powis responded to the Weis, located at 20995 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Stacey Lynn Goode, 48 of Great Mills, MD was in violation of a no trespass order.  Goode was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 7/19/2025, Michael Anthony Sullivan, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 7/19/2025, Robert Christopher Morgan, 32 of Nottingham, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab
  • On 7/20/2025, Eric Lee Robinson, 39 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores
  • On 7/23/2025, Patrick Dwane Reynolds, 47 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju
  • On 7/25/2025, Eric Devin Wood Jr, 21 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto
  • On 7/25/2025, Megan Justine Bowers, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
  • On 7/26/2025, Andrew Wayne Hamilton, 19 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
  • On 7/26/2025, Peter Allen Pamepinto Jr, 45 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey
  • On 7/29/2025, Zachary Tyler Modling, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 7/18/2025, Corrie Maurice Robinson, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 7/19/2025, Taylor Michelle Haile, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for Violation of Probation: Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000
  • On 7/22/2025, Alexus Amirr Tannehill, 25 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license
  • On 7/30/2025, Kaneesha LaTasha Gross, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended, Driving without a required license, Driving with suspended registration, and Knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 7/31/2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more