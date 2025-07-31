MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 7/31/2025

July 31, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 31, 2025

On 7/17/2025, Cpl Powis responded to the Weis, located at 20995 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Stacey Lynn Goode, 48 of Great Mills, MD was in violation of a no trespass order. Goode was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 7/19/2025, Michael Anthony Sullivan, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 7/19/2025, Robert Christopher Morgan, 32 of Nottingham, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

On 7/20/2025, Eric Lee Robinson, 39 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores

On 7/23/2025, Patrick Dwane Reynolds, 47 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 7/25/2025, Eric Devin Wood Jr, 21 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto

On 7/25/2025, Megan Justine Bowers, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 7/26/2025, Andrew Wayne Hamilton, 19 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 7/26/2025, Peter Allen Pamepinto Jr, 45 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

On 7/29/2025, Zachary Tyler Modling, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 7/18/2025, Corrie Maurice Robinson, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/19/2025, Taylor Michelle Haile, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for Violation of Probation: Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000

On 7/22/2025, Alexus Amirr Tannehill, 25 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

On 7/30/2025, Kaneesha LaTasha Gross, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended, Driving without a required license, Driving with suspended registration, and Knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

