MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 7/31/2025
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 31, 2025
On 7/17/2025, Cpl Powis responded to the Weis, located at 20995 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Stacey Lynn Goode, 48 of Great Mills, MD was in violation of a no trespass order. Goode was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 7/19/2025, Michael Anthony Sullivan, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
- On 7/19/2025, Robert Christopher Morgan, 32 of Nottingham, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab
- On 7/20/2025, Eric Lee Robinson, 39 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores
- On 7/23/2025, Patrick Dwane Reynolds, 47 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju
- On 7/25/2025, Eric Devin Wood Jr, 21 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto
- On 7/25/2025, Megan Justine Bowers, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 7/26/2025, Andrew Wayne Hamilton, 19 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 7/26/2025, Peter Allen Pamepinto Jr, 45 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey
- On 7/29/2025, Zachary Tyler Modling, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 7/18/2025, Corrie Maurice Robinson, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 7/19/2025, Taylor Michelle Haile, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for Violation of Probation: Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000
- On 7/22/2025, Alexus Amirr Tannehill, 25 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license
- On 7/30/2025, Kaneesha LaTasha Gross, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended, Driving without a required license, Driving with suspended registration, and Knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov