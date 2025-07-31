Environmental Consulting Team Publishes Soils Guide

People should know what they’re standing on and feel safe about their soil.

This book delivers a practical yet profound understanding of soil formation, classification, and evaluation.” — Brian Oram, founder of B.F. Environmental Consultants

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B.F. Environmental Consultants (BFE), an environmental consulting and education firm providing a range of services throughout the Northeast, announced today the publication of a new booklet entitled “Guide to Soils: The Vital Life-Giving Layers Beneath Our Feet.“ Authored by licensed geologists Brian Oram, founder of BFE, and Dr. Brian Redmond, the guide distills over 30 years of applied experience in geology, soil science, and environmental consulting into an engaging and accessible format.

“Whether you're studying for professional licensure, working in agriculture, engineering, or environmental science, preparing for an Envirothon, or simply curious about the world beneath us, this book delivers a practical yet profound understanding of soil formation, classification, and evaluation,” Oram said.

Guide to Soils is more than a textbook—it's a field-ready companion for students, professionals, and anyone fascinated by the rich complexity of the soil that supports life on Earth.

It introduces the intuitive and memorable "POT Process"—Prepare, Observe, Translate—designed to help users assess soils in real-world applications. Rich with illustrations, field-tested insights, and plain-language explanations, Guide to Soils is an essential resource for anyone who wants to understand and work with Earth's most overlooked, life-giving system.

“This booklet was written by a soil scientist/geologist with decades of practical experience,” Redmond said. “Its primary purpose is to provide an introduction to the practical application of soil science in real-world problems while including sections of interest, with a bit of whimsy, to more experienced professionals. Readers of all levels should be able to find it interesting and useful.”

Find out more about the booklet online at soilsguide.com. To order copies, visit https://shop.knowyourh2o.com/products/soilbook.

About B.F. Environmental Consultants, Inc.

B.F. Environmental Consultants, based in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos, has been providing professional geological, soils, hydrogeological, and environmental consulting services, as well as professional and environmental training courses, and outreach since 1985.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.