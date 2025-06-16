Industry-Leading Water Quality Handbook Now Available Free

The consortium behind the handbook is offering a free PDF version.

This helps to rebuild the trust between the water user and customer and the water professional that was weakened by the ‘Flint Crisis’ with a common interest: The Path to Clean Water.” — Brian Oram, founder of B.F. Environmental Consultants

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B.F. Environmental Consultants, an environmental consulting and education firm providing a range of services throughout the Northeast, announced today that their Know Your H20 Program working with the Keystone Clean Water Team (KCWT), a Pennsylvania-based non-profit, and the Eastern Water Quality Association (EWQA), is now making available the updated educational booklet, edition 6, titled “Our Drinking Water: Get Informed, Get Tested, and Get Treatment” in a free PDF format to help support education outreach to the community, the consumer, and water professionals.

The new booklet, edition 6, is for private well owners, city water users, water professionals, and educators. It provides general information on certified water testing, chain of custody, and drinking water regulations and standards. The booklet provides information related to the health (primary standards) or aesthetic (secondary standards) concerns for each parameter and provides information on water quality parameters that do not specifically have a drinking water limit, such as lithium.

By providing the booklet in a PDF format, it was possible to provide more color graphics and link critical topics to the “encyclopedia of water” that we call the Know Your H20 Webportal.

“I think this version of our booklet provides a great resource to help communicate, educate, and inform not only the water consumer, but the water professional. In addition, the booklet helps to rebuild the trust and bridge between the water user and customer and the water professional that was weakened by the ‘Flint Crisis’ with a common interest of Getting on the Path to Clean Water,” said Brian Oram, a professional geologist, soil scientist, founder of B.F. Environmental Consultants and active member of the EWQA and the national Water Quality Association (WQA). “The 6th edition of this booklet provides a readily available fact-based source of information related to drinking water quality, contaminants, water treatment, and a means to easily understand your drinking water quality and identify problems with direct links to additional content and color graphics to better understand groundwater resources, water well construction, and water distribution systems.”

“The booklet is an invaluable resource for those working in the water treatment industry. It provides information on various contaminants, regulations, and treatment options that I constantly refer back to. The EWQA was fortunate to get some of these booklets for our members, and the feedback has been amazing, especially when training those who are new to the industry,” said Marianne Metzger, Executive Director for the EWQA and Residential Sales Representative for ResinTech in Camden, New Jersey.

The EWQA is dedicated to providing cleaner water for a healthier future. Their mission is to enhance the knowledge and competence of water treatment professionals through training, educational programs, and certification. The EWQA provides direct service to over 10,000 water professionals in the Eastern United States, i.e., Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

To obtain a free PDF copy of this education booklet, go to https://www.knowyourh2o.com/partner/eastern-water-quality-association.

About B.F. Environmental Consultants, Inc.

B.F. Environmental Consultants, based in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos, has been providing professional geological, soils, hydrogeological, and environmental consulting services, as well as professional and environmental training courses, and outreach since 1985.

