Secretary of State Wes Allen Reminds Alabamians of Absentee Voting Deadlines Ahead of August 26th Municipal Election

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, reminds Alabama voters that municipal absentee election managers must receive mail-in absentee ballot applications by Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The deadline to return an absentee ballot application in person is Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Absentee ballots being returned in-person must be received by the municipal absentee election manager by close of business on the day before the election, August 25, 2025. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received no later than noon on Election Day, August 26, 2025.

“Absentee voting is a vital component of our elections process. Preserving the integrity of absentee voting is of utmost importance to my Office,” Allen explained. “That is why I have fought to protect Alabama voters against bad actors who profit off of absentee elections through the passage of SB1 and assisted law enforcement in the prosecution of absentee ballot fraud.”

It is recommended to mail in your absentee ballot application and absentee ballots at least two weeks before the deadline for municipal absentee election managers to receive them.

Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification before voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

For more information on absentee voting in Alabama or to download a municipal election absentee ballot application, visit www.AlabamaVotes.gov.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*Municipal Absentee Election Manager contact information: https://alm.imiscloud.com/ALALM/ALALM/About/ALM-Municipal-Directory.aspx

*2025 Municipal Election FCPA Calendar: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/election-2025/FCPA%20Calendar%202025%20Municipal%20Election%20(ex%20Dothan%20and%20Tuscaloosa).pdf

*Learn more about photo voter ID requirements or get your free photo voter ID: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/photo-voter-id