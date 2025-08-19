Secretary of State Wes Allen Encourages Alabamians to Visit AlabamaVotes.gov Ahead of August 26th Municipal Elections

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, encourages Alabama voters to visit Alabama’s trusted source for election information, AlabamaVotes.gov, before heading to the polls on August 26, 2025.

“AlabamaVotes.gov makes several important tools available to Alabama’s voters. Before heading to the polls on August 26th, I would encourage Alabama voters to visit our website and verify their voter registration status and polling location,” Allen said. “Voters can also review information on Alabama’s important photo voter ID requirements on AlabamaVotes.gov.”

On election day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification when voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

AlabamaVotes.gov is the trusted, secure source for Alabama election information.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*Learn more about photo voter ID requirements or get your free photo voter ID:

https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/photo-voter-id

