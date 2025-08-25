Secretary of State Wes Allen: “Absentee Ballot Harvesting Is Not Being Tolerated in Alabama.”

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is providing an election integrity update to Alabama voters following the recent arrests of four individuals charged with absentee ballot harvesting.

“The Secretary of State’s Office remains vigilant in its pursuit of election integrity and the protection of your vote. We will continue to assist law enforcement in every way possible as they investigate and prosecute violations of Alabama election law,” Allen said. “Absentee ballot harvesting is not being tolerated in Alabama. These arrests send a clear message to those contemplating violating Alabama election law.”

Secretary Allen has been a long-time advocate of laws that strengthen election integrity. As a member of the House and as Secretary of State, he has supported legislation that cracks down on undue, third-party influence on Alabama voters.

“Alabama law provides some of the strongest protections in the nation for our voters and imposes penalties on those who violate the law,” Allen said. “Thanks to the advocacy of my Office and every member of the Alabama Legislature that voted for SB1, Alabama votes are not for sale.”

Secretary Allen thanks the Phenix City Police Department, Russell County District Attorney’s Office, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, and the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office for their prompt handling of voter fraud allegations.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

