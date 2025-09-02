Secretary of State Wes Allen: “Election Integrity is Important at Every Level”

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is providing an election integrity update to Alabama voters following the recent arrest of an Opelika mayoral candidate charged with perjury in connection to allegedly false statements on his statement of candidacy form.

“The Secretary of State’s Office remains vigilant in its pursuit of election integrity and the protection of your vote. We will continue to assist law enforcement in every way possible as they investigate and prosecute election misconduct,” Allen said. “Election integrity is important at every level – municipal, county, and state. My Office, law enforcement, and prosecutors will hold those who fail to respect the elections process accountable for their actions.”

Secretary Allen thanks the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office for their prompt handling of this matter.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg