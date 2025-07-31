The Presidency hosts swearing-in ceremony of the new minister of police, 1 Aug

The Presidency invites members of the media to the Swearing-in Ceremony of the Minister-Designate Professor Firoz Cachalia.

In accordance with section 91(3)(c) President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Prof. Cachalia as Minister in the National Executive with the expressed intention that following the swearing-in, Minister Cachalia will be designated to act as Minister of Police.

The Swearing-in Ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 01 August 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony should send their details to Ndivhuwo Kharivhe on Ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za

The proceedings will also be live streamed on all PresidencyZA social media platforms.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

