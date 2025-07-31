Closure Scheduled at Intersection of Southland Lane and 12 Street South in Brookings

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Contact:

Blaise Hansen, Project Engineer, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, the final phase of construction will begin on a shared use path along 12th Street South between 22nd Avenue South and 17th Avenue South in Brookings. This phase of construction consists of upgrading the crossings at Southland Lane and 12th Street South. The closure of the intersection of 12th Street South with Southland Lane will be in place through Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Traffic will be open on 12th Street South for the duration of the project. However, it will be reduced to one lane traffic around Southland Lane while the intersection is closed. During the Southland Lane closure, a vehicle detour will be provided along 22nd Avenue South and 17th Avenue South. A detour for pedestrian traffic will be provided along the south side of 12th Street South for the duration of the project. Access to businesses and residents along the project will be maintained with detours during construction.

This project reconstructs approximately one half mile of sidewalk from 22nd Avenue South to 17th Avenue South including the crossing upgrade at Southland Lane. The primary contractor for this $368,565 project is Timmons Construction of Brookings, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

